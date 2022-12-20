Create New Account
50+ Teachers Shock School District By Resigning | Ep. 60
FreedomProject Media
More than 50 teachers and bus drivers leave a Florida school district, following countless reports that the schools have turned into an undisciplined war zone of violence every day.

