Shabbat Midrash with Sion's Rose 7.8.23

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Torah Portion / Parasha: Pinchas "Phineas", Numbers 25:10-30:1, Jeremiah 1:1-2:3, John 2:13-22 - The Dire Straights
Two Covenants One Scroll Book is available at: www.sionsrose.org
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