© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omi CON variant
Follow
9
Share
Report
302 views • December 15, 2021
Hi in today’s video I read about the omicron ( or con variant) used for the government to place more harsh restrictions and bringing in the vaccine passports, which happened to appear just as stated in my video about one month ago on YouTube called “ plan b it’s coming “
Here is link to full article https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-omicron-now-estimated-to-be-20-of-infections-in-england-as-coronavirus-pass-changes-announced-12495087
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
Here is link to full article https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-omicron-now-estimated-to-be-20-of-infections-in-england-as-coronavirus-pass-changes-announced-12495087
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.