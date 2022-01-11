DR. DEVRA DAVIS - 5G WIRELESS RADIATION, CELL PHONE USE, CANCER & HEALTH

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The History of the War on Cancer and The Truth About Cell Phone Radiation. This video was mentioned by Dr. Lee Merritt in the discussion with Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Wodarg on Jan 7, 2022