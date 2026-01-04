False Ministers of Righteousness Is Leading You Into Mystery Babylon: Satan's One World Religion

God's people are being destroyed for lack of knowledge and ignorance of satan's devices. The devil does not persecute a man of God and also promote that same man on social media or the www before the world. That person is the controlled opposition that you will idolise.





True saints are hated by most people/not popular /ignored and especially people claiming to serve God. Who wanted Jesus killed more: Pilate or the Jews? We cannot stop famine for truth by being controlled by the spirit of fear to share truth. We would then be following the devil. We are not going to have heaven on earth with peace and safety. God's wrath against the wicked will make it like hell on earth. Have you read Revelation? This is what God wants us to pray to be accounted worthy to escape. But God' s way of escape is not how our carnal mind will appreciate it. Lot did not appreciate God's way to escape his wrath. It will never be anyway that pleases our carnal flesh. How sweet smelling do we think Noah's ark was?