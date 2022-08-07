Jew Coup: (((Norm Eisen))) v. Trump

Shining a light on the radical Leftist color-revolutionary, (((Norm Eisen))), who is one of the main names behind the 2020 ✡ coup against President Trump.

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Recorded August 7, 2022

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com