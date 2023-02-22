Basics Of Ham Radio Digital Repeaters

A simple, non-technical overview of DMR & Digital Repeaters. In this video, I will explain how to access Digital Repeaters for Digital Voice & DMR Ham Radios. This includes DMR (Anytone, BTECH, Baofeng), Icom D-Star and Yaesu System Fusion.
Key Links:
RepeaterBook.com https://www.repeaterbook.com/index.php/en-us/
