we are here

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12 views • August 16, 2021
- Dr. Dan Stock addressing a school board in Mt. Vernon Indiana, Rumble video:
https://rumble.com/vkwcb4-dr-dan-stock-specialist-in-immunology-and-inflammationsays-cdc-and-nih-is-.html
- PureHealth Functional Family Medicine COVID-19 Resources:
https://purehealthmed.com/covid-19-info/
- CDC Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to
Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings PDF:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/InterimOperational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
- CDC Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to
Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings Web Page:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approachhumanitarian.html
- August 6,2021 Article, State of Tennessee Executive Order by the GovernorTemporary quarantine and isolation facilities:
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
https://rumble.com/vl3j9c-real-america-dan-w-dr.-dan-stock-august-12-2021.html
https://rumble.com/vkwcb4-dr-dan-stock-specialist-in-immunology-and-inflammationsays-cdc-and-nih-is-.html
- PureHealth Functional Family Medicine COVID-19 Resources:
https://purehealthmed.com/covid-19-info/
- CDC Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to
Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings PDF:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/InterimOperational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
- CDC Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to
Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings Web Page:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approachhumanitarian.html
- August 6,2021 Article, State of Tennessee Executive Order by the GovernorTemporary quarantine and isolation facilities:
https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee83.pdf
https://rumble.com/vl3j9c-real-america-dan-w-dr.-dan-stock-august-12-2021.html
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