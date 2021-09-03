AMERICAN SCIENTISTS CONFIRM GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINES, PFIZER CONTAINS TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI PARASITE

The main route of transmission to humans has occurred in Latin America through the insect called triatomine bug (vector-borne), which can carry the Trypanosoma cruzi, so says the WHO. However now it is being spread apparently in the Pfizer vaccine. The WHO has the following to say about the Trypanosoma Cruzi Parasite. If you read what it does, you will see some things that grab your attention about symptoms of the disease it causes. Notably the issues with the heart. Here is what they say:Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is a potentially life-threatening illness caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi.Transmission--In Latin America, T. cruzi parasites are mainly transmitted by contact with faeces/urine of infected blood-sucking triatomine bugs. These bugs, that carry the parasites, typically live in the wall or roof cracks of homes and peridomiciliary structures, such as chicken coops, pens and warehouses, in rural or suburban areas. Normally they hide during the day and become active at night when they feed on animal blood, including human blood. They usually bite an exposed area of skin such as the face (hence its common name ‘kissing bug’), and the bug defecates or urinates close to the bite. The parasites enter the body when the person instinctively smears the bug faeces or urine into the bite, or any other skin break, the eyes or the mouth.T. cruzi can also be transmitted by consumption of food or beverages contaminated with T. cruzi through, for example, contact with faeces or urine of infected triatomine bugs or marsupials (this kind of transmission typically causes outbreaks with more severe morbidity and higher mortality - infecting groups of people simultaneously with more frequent cases of severe disease and higher number of deaths);blood or blood product transfusion from infected donors;passage from an infected mother to her newborn during pregnancy or childbirth;some organ transplants using organs from infected donors; andlaboratory accidents.Signs and symptoms--Chagas disease presents itself in two phases. The initial acute phase lasts for about two months after infection. During the acute phase, a high number of parasites circulate in the blood but in most cases, symptoms are absent or mild and unspecific. In less than 50% of people bitten by a triatomine bug, characteristic first visible signs can be a skin lesion or a purplish swelling of the lids of one eye. Additionally, they can present fever, headache, enlarged lymph glands, pallor, muscle pain, difficulty in breathing, swelling, and abdominal or chest pain.During the chronic phase, the parasites are hidden mainly in the heart and digestive muscle. Up to 30% of patients suffer from cardiac disorders and up to 10% suffer from digestive (typically enlargement of the oesophagus or colon), neurological or mixed alterations. In later years the infection can lead to sudden death due to cardiac arrhythmias or progressive heart failure caused by the destruction of the heart muscle and its nervous system.Chagas disease patients are at risk of severe COVID-19 manifestations and should be a priority group to be vaccinated because the SARS-CoV-2 can cause myocarditis and the chronic Chagas disease typically originates a pro-thrombotic status, cardiac alterations and secondary thrombotic strokes.In the video she says "Also found in the Pfizer injection was Trypanosoma cruzi – a parasite of which several variants are lethal and is one of many causes of acquired immune deficiency syndrome or AIDS."List of non-disclosed ingredients:Read the full story:Here is a video from the 31st of August about things that were alive and moving in the vaccines:What the hell is alive and moving in this so called vaccine? What is being injected into people?Source: TruthVideos1984