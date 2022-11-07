Rogue Journalist on child trafficking- Diesel Crisis- "faith leaders" sold out the flock- and more!

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In this video: Lara Logan, Journalist, on child trafficking and sacrifice: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KQf33jJTjto/ Diesel Fuel Transportation Crisis
Mercola highlights "faith leaders" selling out the flock
A new way of measuring time on the quantum level
Another threat as AI facilitates inter-species communication
Reading of the scriptures
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