Rogue Journalist on child trafficking- Diesel Crisis- "faith leaders" sold out the flock- and more!

47 views • November 07, 2022

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In this video: Lara Logan, Journalist, on child trafficking and sacrifice: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KQf33jJTjto/ Diesel Fuel Transportation Crisis

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