Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CBDCs: The Road To Total Digital Enslavement
27 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

CBDCs: The Road To Total Digital Enslavement



CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) will enable faceless, unelected central bankers to not only track every single transaction you make, but also to control every aspect of your life, including where you can go, what you can buy and whether or not you can even buy anything at all.


Every last remnant of human freedom depends on widespread rejection of CBDCs.


An original production by Wide Awake Media.



SOURCE:


https://rumble.com/v2d9n66-cbdcs-the-road-to-total-digital-enslavement.html


https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1636040293601492992

Keywords
enslavementdigitalcbdcsthe roadto total

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket