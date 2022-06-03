BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sanctions Boomerang
Bright345
Bright345
76 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • June 03, 2022
What we need to do is to analyze our facts. If you look at the data, you’ll discover it’s not the past two months, the food prices started to grow. If you look at the UN statistics on food, prices were going up 70% in the last two years and more than 50% of that happened before February. It’s always a combination of reasons that produce the result.
All of this started in 2020. What triggered all of this. First phase was money printing. Second phase was energy crisis in Europe. Here we have mistakes from the European Commission on energy policy with over reliance on renewable energy and short-term contracts which lead to a substantial decrease in in fertilizer production. Lower fertilizer production means you have a lower harvest, which also heavily impacts the food crisis.
Now that brings us to February. But it’s not about the operation in Ukraine. It’s about a lot of sanctions imposed on fertilizer production in Belarus and Russia. It’s sanctions ships, it’s sanctions on payments through SWIFT, which counter trade.
Russia wants to support more food and fertilizers, but these sanctions are blocking supplies to the market. There’s a food crisis, an electricity crisis, a fuel crisis, and a fertilizer crisis. Is this a perfect storm? It’s a number of factors coming together. That is the reason. It’s not just a single factor. It’s all of these factors combined that’s resulting in the problems we’re facing these days.
The number of people on the verge of starvation has doubled to about 300 million people. What are these people to do?
Russia on our side will try to do everything it can to provide more food, but it will not be enough to cover the needs of people who need to buy food. But it’s really hard to export when the European and American sanctions attack the logistics.
Keywords
russiasanctionslogistics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy