Brutal REVENGE for Luhansk: Russia admitted that ORESHNIK wiped out Decision-Making Centers in KYIV

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A few hours ago, the Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed that on the night of May 24, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The official report says that during this massive missile strike, Russian missile forces, along with the Russian Aerospace Forces, used Iskander ballistic missiles, Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles, KH-101 cruise missiles, Geranium kamikaze drones, and even the world's most powerful intermediate-range ballistic missiles 'Oreshnik'. ...................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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