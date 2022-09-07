THE OLDEST TRICK IN THE BOOK (Don't fall for it!)

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Sep 5, 2022
I'd like to share with you a few nuggets of valuable wisdom from our Beach Church gathering this past Sunday. Simple, objective and logical - are these qualities missing from a situation or an argument? Let's dive in and see...shall we?
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Return to Work without Testing
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ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.
ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL
At the helm of Truth & Freedom.
Educator, encourager and activist.
BA in Political Science
Master's in International Law & Policy
Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine
30+ years as educator and consultant
Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.
Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.
www.thehealthyamerican.org