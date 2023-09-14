Ukraine, Like WWII And Other Manifestations Of The Globalists, Is Nothing More Than A Ruse

We know that the "war in Ukraine" is to deplete US military resources, perhaps as a prelude to an invasion by Russia and China. But what if they are ALL in on it. The media is, we know that, and top US political and military leadership. But what if Putin is in on it too? What if they are all in on it? In WWII the Bush cartel funded both sides of the war. The zionists gave Hitler power in Germany, and harnessed the tyranny to persecute orthodox Jews, which was in turn leveraged to provide energy and justification and worldwide sympathy for the creation of a new Jewish state-a new Israel. Meanwhile, the US and its allies protected/assisted Soviet Russia and China-setting the stage for each nation's ascension to world power as a communist/totalitarian state. If we heed Jamie Walden's words we can see we have been getting played from many angles for a long, long time. Resist communism=resist globalism=resist satanism and the anti christ. Get armed while you still have the chance. Link to Jessie Lee Peterson video, walking through the valley of the shadow of death: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbufNB0vqTo