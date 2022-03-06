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Mythical Mentions w/ Special Guest: Jimbob OvalShorts | Makes You Think
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42 views • March 06, 2022
Mythical Mentions w/ Special Guest: Jimbob OvalShorts | Makes You Think
Vince, Jimbob and Roxy explore mythical dragons, giants, tiny people and other things that make you think.
Follow Jimbob on TikTok and everywhere else!
Guest Websites:
https://www.flowcode.com/page/jimbobovalshorts
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Vince, Jimbob and Roxy explore mythical dragons, giants, tiny people and other things that make you think.
Follow Jimbob on TikTok and everywhere else!
Guest Websites:
https://www.flowcode.com/page/jimbobovalshorts
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Get Even Lower Prices!
Use Promo Code: RPP at
Redpill.tv/MyPillow
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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