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President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code. By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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59 views • August 10, 2023

22 Av, 5783August 9, 2023


Shalom everyone,


Thank you for visiting my channel.


I heard Juan O Savin say that it was a possibility that President Trump could come back as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the USA.


So let;s go into the Bible Code and see if this is possible for the future, but before we get into the Bible Code, let's look at a short clip from Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson on the subject: President Trump being Messiah Cyrus.


So, the title of this video called President Trump / Cyrus Could Be Speaker of the House In 2023 /USA Bible Code.


I personally believe the Military will intervene through martial law. Devolution.


Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai


Link:

DONALD TRUMP - CYRUS - MASHIACH in bible code Glazerson

https://youtu.be/H-uc-srJfR0


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Keywords
messiahpresident trumpspeaker of the housecyrusbible codesmessiah king cyrusrabbi matityahu glazerson
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