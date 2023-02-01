X22 REPORT Ep. 2986a - People Now See The Difference Between Trump’s Economy & Biden’s

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2986a - Jan. 31, 2023People Now See The Difference Between Trump’s Economy & Biden’s

Europe narrowly avoids a recession because of Ireland, which means the recession is coming, the rest of Europe are not pulling their weight. The GND is failing big, every move they make is working against them. The economy is about to turn, the tax breaks have ended the people will see a difference and the economy will decline. People are now seeing the difference between an economy that is growing and an economy that is declining.





