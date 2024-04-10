Walking on Water on the Sea Of Galilee

Robert Breaker
Apr 9, 2024
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about "walking on water" and how that applies to salvation, as he reads Matthew 14. He shows how Peter cried "Lord, Save Me!" Yet, he asked for salvation without FAITH. Today, we aren't saved by just asking God to save us, rather we are saved by FAITH in the BLOOD of Jesus Christ (Rom. 3:25). That is how we "receive the atonement" (Rom. 5:11) and the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7).
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fWxN8gYhkJY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.