NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: (1951) THE BEAUTY OF HORROR: Operation Buster–Jangle Atomic Tests [4k, 60fps,color]
https://youtu.be/D8Vb2NzoVX0


Operation Buster–Jangle was a series of nuclear weapons tests conducted by the United States in late 1951 at the Nevada Test Site.

6,500 troops were involved in the Operation Desert Rock I, II, and III exercises in conjunction with the tests.

Music: Brian Bolger

Black Mass

Dead Forest

Earth Appears

Brian Bolger

Black Mass

aitime traveloldmovies4krestoredcinematime machineneural networkssilent filmlumieretime portalcolorizeddainupscaledtopaz50 fps60 fpsexpresionismmurnaunuclear bomb test

