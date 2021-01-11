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СПАЗМЫ И СУДОРОГИ ПОСЛЕ ВАКЦИНАЦИИ MODERNA
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1702 views • January 11, 2021
она была в порядке до вакцинации Moderna, вот что она пишет: «Каждый день мне становится хуже, и мне не помогают и не отвечают! Я напугана до смерти! Вчера у меня начал дергаться язык, и это не прекратилось. Сегодня все мое тело весь день у меня судороги! Я хочу, чтобы вы увидели, что со мной происходит! Пожалуйста, помолитесь за меня "
Окленд Сити
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Spasms and cramps after vaccination Moderna
she was fine before the Moderna vaccination, this is what she writes: “Every day I get worse and I am not helped or answered! I'm scared to death! Yesterday my tongue started twitching and it didn’t stop. Today my whole body all day I have cramps! I want you to see what is happening to me! Please pray for me "
Auckland City
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Spasmi у convulsioni Dopo il vaccino Moderna
stava bene prima di farsi vaccinare con il Moderna, ecco cosa scrive: "Ogni giorno peggioro e non ricevo aiuto o risposte! Sono spaventata a morte! Ieri la mia lingua ha iniziato ad avere spasmi e non ha smesso. Oggi tutto il mio corpo ha avuto convulsioni per tutto il giorno! Voglio che tu veda cosa mi sta succedendo! Per favore, prega per me"
Oakland City
Окленд Сити
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spasms and cramps after vaccination Moderna
she was fine before the Moderna vaccination, this is what she writes: “Every day I get worse and I am not helped or answered! I'm scared to death! Yesterday my tongue started twitching and it didn’t stop. Today my whole body all day I have cramps! I want you to see what is happening to me! Please pray for me "
Auckland City
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spasmi у convulsioni Dopo il vaccino Moderna
stava bene prima di farsi vaccinare con il Moderna, ecco cosa scrive: "Ogni giorno peggioro e non ricevo aiuto o risposte! Sono spaventata a morte! Ieri la mia lingua ha iniziato ad avere spasmi e non ha smesso. Oggi tutto il mio corpo ha avuto convulsioni per tutto il giorno! Voglio che tu veda cosa mi sta succedendo! Per favore, prega per me"
Oakland City
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