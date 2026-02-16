As Monks Walk for Peace, Ancient Maps Reveal Where It All Began

Buddhist monks just completed a 2,300-mile walk across America. Millions followed their journey. But ancient maps reveal something fascinating about where this spiritual tradition originated.

For centuries, every major map marked a specific location as the terrestrial paradise. A real place with towers and architecture. Then after 1700, it disappeared from all maps.

In this video, we examine maps from 1235 to 1554 showing the exact coordinates of paradise, why cartographers stopped marking it, and what the evidence suggests actually happened.

The location is documented. The coordinates are verifiable. The question is what changed.

