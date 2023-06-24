Ka-52 and by the looks of it a blow to Wagner's transport
On the video it looks and it is reported Ka-52 hits a Wagner convoy on the bypass of Voronezh, against the backdrop of a burning oil depot, that is, the blow is delivered after Wagner's air defense fired (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/70649) at the helicopters.
