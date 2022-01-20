© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GIRL FREAKS OUT AT A COVID JAB CENTRE AFTER SEEING A GUY DROP DEAD FROM THE DEATH JAB
Follow
3
Share
Report
602 views • January 20, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
Translation of what this girl said "oh no .. oh no dear he's dead no we are gonna die from the vaccination oh God no. She also said that she will not retake the vaccine". Yet the endless sheep carry on sitting there waiting their turn for the poison shot. The level of mass psychosis retardation in today's culture is astounding.
Translation of what this girl said "oh no .. oh no dear he's dead no we are gonna die from the vaccination oh God no. She also said that she will not retake the vaccine". Yet the endless sheep carry on sitting there waiting their turn for the poison shot. The level of mass psychosis retardation in today's culture is astounding.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.