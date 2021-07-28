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How Government Is Sponsoring Non-Educators In Their Education Marketing & It's All About The Money
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The CONvid-1984 in 2020 opened up new opportunities for many to take advantage of gullible parents and grandparents to purchase political driven books for young children, and boatloads of money are pouring into the author's coffers as a result of dumbing down the children in the united States. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode and you'll see that even some in government are promoting this stupidity.
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