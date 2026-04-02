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The Day Jesus Died For 2026
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
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The Day Jesus Died For 2026

#PaulEss #Stylianou #died #Jesus #goodfriday #easter #passover #tetelestai #kriah #hyssop #Sermon #Strategy #checkmate #endgame #chess #Christian #God #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


Loved for the cheerful delivery of his sermons and the insights he brings as a fluent Greek speaker, Paul Ess returns with another outstanding slideshow set to beautiful music. This Easter, Paul explores the deeper meaning of Good Friday in the intriguing title "The Day Jesus Died For 2026." At the crucifixion, the Devil thought he'd got Jesus in Checkmate, but God had another move to make that would change the destiny of the world forever!


Paul Ess YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFv0kkvZEUAaIBTVjT8NptRx


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 29th March 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
godeasterjesuspaulchristianmusicfridaydiedgreekendgamepassoverstrategygoodsermonenglishchesscheckmateslideshowtetelestaiesshyssopstylianoukriah
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40:21End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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