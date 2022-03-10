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Victims of Covid Vax -Fainting, Seizures, Death! Doctors WARN!
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13533 views • March 10, 2022
AVOID any and all injections of covid vaccines - Not even ONE is safe!
Protect yourselves, your children, your baby's! Even when there's no immediate obvious adverse affects, these WILL eventually cause you and your loved ones great harm. #SayNo2CovidVaccines
Protect yourselves, your children, your baby's! Even when there's no immediate obvious adverse affects, these WILL eventually cause you and your loved ones great harm. #SayNo2CovidVaccines
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