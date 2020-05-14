Bad Vibes in the Pan-depression

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The Pan-depression continues apace, assisted by data-immune “doctors” and chatty central bankers who don't have the decency to wear a bag over their heads--or even a mask--when they say we need to shovel trillions to "the wrong people." Check six, folks, we're just getting started and it's ugly already.
Music: “Soft Focus,” track no. 8 from Beets 4 album by Birocratic
To download Birocratic’s music, visit http://birocratic.bandcamp.com
Licensed under Birocratic License v05.2016. For licensing info: http://www.birocratic.com/license-app