In Extreme Cases, A Pope Could Become a Heretic as a Private Person & Automatically Lose His Office!

Nov 18, 202

Extracts from the latest interview with Cardinal Muller on the 14th of November. Translated from German. The Cardinal states:

In extreme cases, a pope could become a heretic as a private person and thus automatically lose his office if the contradiction to revelation and the dogmatic teaching of the Church is evident.

Full Interview: https://kath.net/news/80010





