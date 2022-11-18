Create New Account
In Extreme Cases, A Pope Could Become a Heretic as a Private Person & Automatically Lose His Office!
High Hopes
Published 11 days ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Nov 18, 202

Extracts from the latest interview with Cardinal Muller on the 14th of November. Translated from German. The Cardinal states:

In extreme cases, a pope could become a heretic as a private person and thus automatically lose his office if the contradiction to revelation and the dogmatic teaching of the Church is evident.

Full Interview: https://kath.net/news/80010


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAZKZIGgyVg

christianreligioncatholicpopemullercardinalhereticprivate personlose his office

