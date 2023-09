Distinction Between God’s and Human Love, Soulmate Relationship Before and After Receiving God’s Love, Falling In and Out of Love, Soulmate Union

Original:https://youtu.be/1S_oE3CBT00

20170726-1350 How Divine Love Enters the Human Soul





“NOT EVEN MOTHER’S LOVE IS NOT A LONG-TERM LOVE. THE ONLY REAL LOVE THAT EXISTS PERMANENTLY FOR THE PERFECT NATURAL MAN IS GOING TO BE IN THE END THE LOVE HE HAS FOR HIS SOULMATE. AND I’M NOT REFERRING TO THE GENERAL LOVE HE HAS FOR EVERYONE ELSE, I’M TALKING ABOUT THE SPECIFIC LOVE FOR A SPECIFIC INFIVIDUAL ABOVE ALL ELSE, THAT’S GONNA ALWAYS BE FOR THE SOULMATE.”

@ 19m55s





“ONCE YOU BECOME ONE WITH GOD, YOU ARE NOW NOT TWO HALVES OPERATING INDEPENDENTLY AS TWO HALVES WHO HAVE SOME LOVE FOR EACH OTHER BUT RATHER YOU ARE ONE BEING AND THE TWO HALVES ARE INDISTINGUISHABLE ONCE YOU ENTER THE UNION STATE.”

@ 20m24s





“TO UNIFY - GOD DESGINED IT TO COMPLETELY UNIFY AS TWO HALVES OF THE SOUL - IT REQUIRES GOD’S LOVE TO COMPLETE THE UNIFICATION.

@ 21m05s





“IT’S ONLY THE NEW CREATURE THAT IS CAPABLE OF A SOUL UNION. THE HUMAN, THE FIRST CREATURE, THE IMAGE, THE PERFECT NATURAL MAN AS A CREATURE IS NOT CAPABLE OF A SOUL UNION BECAUSE IT’S NOT RECEIVED ENOUGH OF GOD’S ELEMENTAL NATURE IN ORDER TO MAKE TRANSFORMATION IN ORDER TO FIT TOGETHER.”

@ 21m15s