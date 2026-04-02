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BREAKING: THE NEW WAR ECONOMY! - Imminent Ration Based System As Shortages Worsen
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the announcement by President Donald Trump of a new war based economy in 2027 as he says the US does not have money to pay for daycare, Medicaid and Medicare.


While the welfare based system needs to be done away with, people are desperate as gas prices skyrocket and shortages pile up risking the entire supply chain. With talk of Energy Lockdowns taking place worldwide and being implemented in many places, the war economy will be one of technocratic rations and digital IDs just as the WEF has pushed for years, both from the side of the climate agenda as well as via war.


Emergency orders under the guise of a major emergency was always the way to bring upon technocracy. Regardless of a health emergency, currency collapse, civil unrest, shortages or war in general. All part of the same puzzle.


Australia is facing rations currently and the UK faces incoming rations and restrictions.


Gulf states are talking about a new pipeline system to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, yet this is an admission that this conflict will take years, not weeks as such a pipeline system would take years just to construct.


BlackRock's Larry Fink claims $150 oil would mean a global recession. While that is already the case anyways, this is further admission that this isn't going away anytime soon.


There is a major shift from the west to the east both via the collapse of dollar dominance, oil and of course the Iran War being the cherry on the cake.


If people aren't yet prepared, they will be forced into the new ration based economy.


Is a war economy "winning?" What happened to cutting spending? What happened to peace? We were called "blackpilled" for acknowledging this was never the planned route. It's blatantly clear now that we were correct. Unfortunately.


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
irantrumpfreedomnewspoliticseconomyconspiracyoiltechnocracygas pricesiran wardigital idjosh sigurdsonsupply chainwar economygreat resetrationswamfuel crisis
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