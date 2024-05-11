Create New Account
⚡️ An Iskander OTRK missile strikes a parking lot of Ukrainian Helicopters in a field near the village of Manvelovka, Dnepropetrovsk region - 3 destroyed, 2 damaged
⚡️ An Iskander OTRK missile strikes a parking lot of Ukrainian helicopters in a field near the village of Manvelovka, Dnepropetrovsk region. As a result, 3 helicopters were destroyed and 2 more were damaged. Distance from the front line is more than 75 km.

