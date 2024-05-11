⚡️ An Iskander OTRK missile strikes a parking lot of Ukrainian Helicopters in a field near the village of Manvelovka, Dnepropetrovsk region - 3 destroyed, 2 damaged

⚡️ An Iskander OTRK missile strikes a parking lot of Ukrainian helicopters in a field near the village of Manvelovka, Dnepropetrovsk region. As a result, 3 helicopters were destroyed and 2 more were damaged. Distance from the front line is more than 75 km.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.