The Secret Life of the Internal Combustion Engine (Full Length)

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE SECRET LIFE OF MACHINES
https://youtu.be/gfr3_AwuO9Y
https://www.facebook.com/carlthepianist
The first internal combustion engine was made by a Frenchman called Etienne Lenoir in 1859. He simply modified a steam engine to suck in and ignite the inflammable gas from his gas lights. Unfortunately the explosions were very violent and the engine was very inefficient.
Accompanying Sheet:
http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com/i...
Please see http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com for more information
Thanks to Tim Hunkin the creator for allowing these excellent videos to be freely distributed on-line.