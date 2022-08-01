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The Secret Life of the Internal Combustion Engine (Full Length)
Delacabra
Delacabra
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94 views • August 01, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE SECRET LIFE OF MACHINES

https://youtu.be/gfr3_AwuO9Y


https://www.facebook.com/carlthepianist


The first internal combustion engine was made by a Frenchman called Etienne Lenoir in 1859. He simply modified a steam engine to suck in and ignite the inflammable gas from his gas lights. Unfortunately the explosions were very violent and the engine was very inefficient.


Accompanying Sheet:


http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com/i...


Please see http://www.secretlifeofmachines.com for more information


Thanks to Tim Hunkin the creator for allowing these excellent videos to be freely distributed on-line.


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