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Report 260 | Melinda Czarniyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Experiments, Whitehat Change
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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126 views • September 21, 2021
Informative conversation with Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on the subject of lifetime genetic targeting, the long unethical exploitation through non-consensual implantation and experimentation by military and intelligence divisions working with Universities and biomedical research institutions to diabolically access and assault people through use of remote-access technology, and the inordinate amount of unlawful persecution she has endured. Further candid discussion on the targeting of all people by the birth certificate system fraud and by the current Covid fraud, as well as how those being targeted and terrorized today by criminal and corrupt govt agencies and militaries have been used for the beta testing of transhumanizing AI nanotech, WBANs, and monitoring and tracking systems for decades now. These crimes must be exposed and halted.

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