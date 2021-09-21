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Report 260 | Melinda Czarniyszka Romanov on Genetic Targeting, Mil/Intel Experiments, Whitehat Change
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126 views • September 21, 2021
Informative conversation with Melinda Czarnyszka Romanov on the subject of lifetime genetic targeting, the long unethical exploitation through non-consensual implantation and experimentation by military and intelligence divisions working with Universities and biomedical research institutions to diabolically access and assault people through use of remote-access technology, and the inordinate amount of unlawful persecution she has endured. Further candid discussion on the targeting of all people by the birth certificate system fraud and by the current Covid fraud, as well as how those being targeted and terrorized today by criminal and corrupt govt agencies and militaries have been used for the beta testing of transhumanizing AI nanotech, WBANs, and monitoring and tracking systems for decades now. These crimes must be exposed and halted.
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More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/, & News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
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***
SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, SUPPORT RAMOLA D REPORTS
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
Stay tuned for Newsbreak lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS ONGOING MEDIA VENTURE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
DETOX NANOTECH & CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
More information on Clean Slate's powers in detoxing nanotech here: https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/report-231-news-panel-16-feb-7-2021-rejuvenation-and-detox-restoring-health-vitality-with-marina-carew/, & News Panel 21: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGfK3IUM0Gk8/
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
FOLLOW ON TELEGRAM:
RamolaDReports: https://t.me/RamolaDReports
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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