You Decide ?? On The Money or Not?? Assimilated to Satan?? Assimilated to The Almighty ? U Decide

"This is as Obvious as it can be presented, The Mystery of the Origin of Everything is in View,,, The Treasure just keeps Rolling Out!! All Glory to El the Almighty GOD!!!!!!13 Because of the wrath of the Lord it shall not be inhabited, but it shall be wholly desolate: every one that goeth by Babylon shall be astonished, and hiss at all her plagues.
14 Put yourselves in array against Babylon round about: all ye that bend the bow, shoot at her, spare no arrows: for she hath sinned against the Lord.
15 Shout against her round about: she hath given her hand: her foundations are fallen, her walls are thrown down: for it is the vengeance of the Lord: take vengeance upon her; as she hath done, do unto her.
16 Cut off the sower from Babylon, and him that handleth the sickle in the time of harvest: for fear of the oppressing sword they shall turn every one to his people, and they shall flee every one to his own land."
