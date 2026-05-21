Enter The Diesel Death Spiral: How Fake Viruses Are Engineering Famine

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Jeff Berwick and @RealStewPeters talk about the Great Divide playing out in real time. We are watching the systematic removal of the energy required to sustain human life. They are attacking the inputs. No fertilizer, no diesel, no lubricants, no food. This is why they need the virus scare. They need you to blame the "deadly virus" for the empty shelves. They need you to think that the lack of food is a biological problem, not a political and logistical sabotage.
Interview | https://rumble.com/v7a5il8-crypto-anarchist-jeff-berwick-drops-new-revelation.html
Stew Peters Network | https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters?e9s=src_v1_cbl
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