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All the US's Nightmares Became Reality: IRGC sank a US vessel in BASRA and changed its War Strategy
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615 views • Yesterday

Well, my dear truth seekers, it's already the 12th day of the war in the Middle East, and judging by Donald Trump's statements, it becomes clear that the US president is completely confused in determining the results of the military campaign against Iran. Earlier, Donald Trump declared with pathos that the United States had already defeated Iran. According to the US president, Iran's fleet has been completely destroyed, and the country's missile reserves have remained for two to three days. However, despite Trump's loud statements, Iran continues to inflict painful blows on American and Israeli forces in the region, showing the whole world that all the statements of the US president are untrue. ....................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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