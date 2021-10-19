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Are you still Submitting to Nasal swab tests - Stew Peters
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419 views • October 19, 2021
𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘀, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 - Confirmed on swabs being used
If for reasons you need to get a test, Alternatives explained and the dangers associated with the stab up the nose. . . .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Jane Ruby
If for reasons you need to get a test, Alternatives explained and the dangers associated with the stab up the nose. . . .
.
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters – Dr Jane Ruby
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