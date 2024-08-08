The Reorganized State Government Of California Passes Ordinance 24-03 By 100% In Favor

The reorganized State of California has passed an ordinance called 24-03 and it was passed by 100% in favor of this ordinance.

To read the ordinance simply play the video and pause it as necessary. This is the 3rd of three ordinances that the reorganized State of California has recently passed. Ordinance 24-03 is about the California government allowing for and the facilitating of human trafficking across our border, especially trafficking of children all of which is a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution and a horrendously monstrous evil against all humanity and more so to the people living in California. A great amount of wickedness and crimes are being done against young adults and children some of which is slavery, sex trafficking and most terribly and wicked is the satanic sacrifices of children for their body parts to be sold and for satanic rituals. And yes the California government is extremely aware of these evils and benefits by these evils as many of them in the legislature are pedophiles and are financially compensated by making laws in favor of pedophiles and other sexual perverts. And Gavin Newsom, the tyrant governor has no problem signing new laws for these evil purposes.

For the purposes of clarity.... There is a New California State movement in process to create a new separate state called New California and there is also a reorganized State of California. The New California State needs to appeal to the reorganized State of California to become a new state and this has already been done when the reorganized State of California came into being. The current government of California with Gavin Newsom as governor will be replaced by the reorganized government of California.

This is necessary as the New California State government cannot appeal to a communist/Nazi government as is found in the current government of California because the California government with Gavin Newsom as governor and the legislature as well as the judiciary are no longer a valid and legitimate government as required by the U.S. Constitution. They are corrupt and criminal and violators of laws and have violated their oath of office and that's assuming they ever took the full oath of office, some are reported as never taken the oath. Almost all of the California State government are corrupt and evil except for a small handful. This government has been illegitimate and invalid for many years now for the reasons just given.

It's long past time for a new state and it will happen with the state split of California into two great states, one is New California State which will help the reorganized State of California get back on its feet again with the new reorganized government of California State and the old government being removed with some of them going to prison for their terrible crimes and corruption.

New California is following the same pattern as when West Virginia split from Virginia during the civil war period.

