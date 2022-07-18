THINGS ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE!

We have received early messages that a major milestone for the human race is about to occur, a precursor to a sequence of events in a paradigm shift!

Related videos: A Collapse of the Old Paradigm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drFAhelXjFw Reconstruction Coming Soon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtBA-Li2clI Returning to Your Ancient Self: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTUGqQ1fPiM

