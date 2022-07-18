THINGS ARE ABOUT TO CHANGE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have received early messages that a major milestone for the human race is about to occur, a precursor to a sequence of events in a paradigm shift!
Related videos:
A Collapse of the Old Paradigm: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drFAhelXjFw
Reconstruction Coming Soon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtBA-Li2clI
Returning to Your Ancient Self: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTUGqQ1fPiM