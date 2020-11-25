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President Trump Calls into Pennsylvania Hearing on Election Fraud 112520
TruthPrevails
TruthPrevails
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43 views • November 25, 2020
Wednesday, November 25, 2020: At the request of Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Adams/Cumberland/Franklin/York), the Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday to discuss 2020 election issues and irregularities. The hearing will feature former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

WHO: Senate Majority Policy Committee Chair David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill); Senate Majority Leader-Elect Kim Ward (R-39); State Rep. Dan Moul (R-91); State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-89); and State Rep Paul Schemel (R-90); among other lawmakers will join Senator Mastriano in this historic hearing.

Mastriano is clear what is at risk.

“Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system,” said Mastriano, who recently called for the resignation of State Department Secretary Kathy Boockvar for negligence and incompetence. “It is unacceptable.”

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”

WHERE: Wyndham Gettysburg, 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

The hearing will be streamed live on policy.pasenategop.com.
Keywords
trumptreasonelectiondeep stateglobalistvoter fraudcoupwhistleblowertraitorscommunistdominionkrakengreat resetrevolution2
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