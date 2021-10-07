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Free Speech Under Attack | Alex Epstein and Stefan Molyneux
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30 views • October 07, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3349/free-speech-under-attack-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3349-free-speech-under-attack-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
Alex Epstein had a three-word response after learning that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey had included him in her climate change “fraud” investigation: F**k off, fascist. Epstein joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss this shocking attack on those who oppose climate change propaganda and the latest government attack on freedom of speech.
First The Government Went After ExxonMobil -- Now They're Going After Me: http://www.forbes.com/sites/alexepstein/2016/06/16/first-the-government-went-after-exxonmobil-now-theyre-going-after-me/#342a0aaf69a1
Alex Epstein is the President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and an expert on energy and industrial policy. Center for Industrial Progress is a for-profit think-tank seeking to bring about a new industrial revolution. For more from Alex and CIP, please check out: industrialprogress.com and alexepstein.com
To purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and get source notes, go to: moralcaseforfossilfuels.com or http://www.fdrurl.com/alex-epstein
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3349/free-speech-under-attack-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3349-free-speech-under-attack-alex-epstein-and-stefan-molyneux
Alex Epstein had a three-word response after learning that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey had included him in her climate change “fraud” investigation: F**k off, fascist. Epstein joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss this shocking attack on those who oppose climate change propaganda and the latest government attack on freedom of speech.
First The Government Went After ExxonMobil -- Now They're Going After Me: http://www.forbes.com/sites/alexepstein/2016/06/16/first-the-government-went-after-exxonmobil-now-theyre-going-after-me/#342a0aaf69a1
Alex Epstein is the President and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and an expert on energy and industrial policy. Center for Industrial Progress is a for-profit think-tank seeking to bring about a new industrial revolution. For more from Alex and CIP, please check out: industrialprogress.com and alexepstein.com
To purchase The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels and get source notes, go to: moralcaseforfossilfuels.com or http://www.fdrurl.com/alex-epstein
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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