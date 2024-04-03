Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 29, 2024

Episode 2248 - Is childhood eczema related to low brain functions? -What vitamins and supplements can help with eczema? -How does the devil corrupt the world? Paul Harvey. -How does curcumin benefit health? More studies on the benefits. -Is Scotland encouraging snitches? -What is causing IQs to decrease? -Baltimore Bridge is going to be one of the largest insurance pay outs. -Are Electric vehicles going to cause us a lot of trouble in the future? -Remember God’s grace is sufficient for you! Happy Easter! High energy must listen show!
