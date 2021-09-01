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Dr Vernon Coleman - It Will Soon Be Too Late For the Children
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583 views • September 01, 2021
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains the truth about the plan to jab young children with an experimental drug, and explains why everyone has to take action now to halt the evil slaughter of the innocent.
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