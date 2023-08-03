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NWO Pleiadian Nazis gave Ukraine's & Russia's Nazi “Black Sun” job of exterminating the human Slavs
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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85 views • August 03, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer’s Shambhala Satanist headquarters’ Pleiadian Nazi SS 5th Reich Aryan race fallen angel fake aliens’ “Shadow Group” and “Umbrella company” seem to have given their Ukrainian government and Russian government’s Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ Blackwater company Nazi SS army androids and cybernetic hybrids (Russian tanks marked with the Nazi SS “Z” symbol) the job of Nazi eugenics exterminating the human specie Slavs, who they consider an inferior race. Half of Ukraine’s human specie population has been exterminated already by their Nazi holocaust gas chamber “Ukraine war” extermination eugenics program. As usual, they are using the wars to harvest human meat food, and harvest laboratory specimens, and harvest organs, and harvest child sex slaves, and to test their newest biochemical weapons, and to make money, and to open up the Ukrainian land to be emptied of population and to be taken over. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are frying me alive right now, and my palms are sweating out body liquid. I choose to receive assassination attempts, and I choose to preach for God, and I choose to warn the genetically-unrelated total-strangers and fake Christians and fake pastors who betrayed me and hate me and care nothing for me, and I choose to serve and obey God, and I choose to face imminent starvation without looking for work to cover my own living costs, and I choose to love the genetically-unrelated total-strangers and fake Christians and fake pastors who betrayed me and hate me and care nothing for me, so that God will be glorified and exemplified properly through us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ. These Western feminist nations’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extortionist” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained and allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors, choose to hide in fear and condone all the evils and cover-up the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them, because of fear of assassinations and fear of ridicule from church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day. The Western feminist nations’ cowardly traitor “Jezebel demon-possessed” Sananda Jesus’ fake Christians and fake pastors live by fear and we real Christian samurai warriors live by our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. Even worse are those reprobate degenerate fake Christians and fake pastors, who play a double-faced adulterous game to avoid assassination attempts & ridicule and to gain salvation also at the same time by insulting our God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing only the safe truths or GMO counter-productive truths that is palatable to the ears of their church donators. They are accomplices in crime with Satan Lucifer, and cover-up Satan Lucifer. They are cowardly traitors to our God’s holiness & righteousness & self-sacrificial love & faith & honor & duty & truth. We will defend God’s honor and name, and speak the truth, whether people try to kill us or laugh at us. This is the code of the samurai warrior of Christ.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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