⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 42nd mechanised, 127th territorial defence, and 13th national guard brigades close to Volchansk, Staritsa, Malye Prohody, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

Five attacks launched by assault units of AFU 92nd assault and 36th marines brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 185 UKR troops, 2 pickup trucks, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, & 1 Plastun electronic recon station.

▫️ The Zapad GOFs improved the situation along the front line, hit AFU 44, 54, 60, 115, 116th mech'd, 103rd, 110th territorial defence brigs near Peschanoye, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Torskoye, Krasny Liman (DPR) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks of AFU 66th and 67th mech'd brigs' assault groups were repelled.

AFU losses up to 540 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 6 motor vehicles, 1 UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SP'd artill syst, two 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, & 1 ammo depot.

▫️ The Yug GOFs continued to take more advantageous lines. Units of AFU 22nd, 24th, 30th, 72nd mech'd, 56th mech'd infantry, 81st airmobile, 79th & 80th air assault brigs were hit near Grigorovka, Krasnogorovka, Zalyznyanskoye, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, and Raygorodok (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 5th Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 640 UKR troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and 18 motor vehics.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SP'd artill syst, U.S.-made 155-mm M198 and M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, & 2 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howis.

One AFU electronic warfare station and five field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and hit units of AFU 32nd, 41st, 47th mechanised brigades close to Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Progress, and Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).



Eight counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 31st, 151st mech'd, 95th air assault brigs, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 280 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two 100-mm Rapira anti-tank guns.



▫️The Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 120th, 129th territorial defence, and 21st national guard brigades near Vremevka, Makarovka, Storozhevoye, Vodyanoye, Razliv, and Oktyabr (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two Nota electronic warfare stations.



▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of AFU 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 106th, and 108th territorial defence brigades near Kamenskoye, Belogorye, Mirnoye, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses were up to 140 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

One Nota electronic warfare station, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station, and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged two launchers and one AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the U.S.-made Patriot SAM system, and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 113 areas.



Russian air defence systems have shot down two U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, four U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 74 unmanned aerial vehicles, to include 27 ones over the territory of the Russian Federation.



📊 In total, 630 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,915 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 air defence missile systems, 16,620 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,379 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,120 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,870 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.