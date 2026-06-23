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$1M Starter Homes In How Many Cities?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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The housing crisis does not need 50-year mortgages, free housing for illegals or greenlighting banks to lend even more $ they don’t have — all of which Congress is pushing.

All it takes is turning blue regulation into red regulation.

Take a “Drill Baby Drill” script and apply it to housing.

In a normal market, higher prices builds more houses.

That is how housing works in half the country.

President Trump and Congress now have the power to make it true for the other half.

That means taking on massive Democrat power bases, environmentalists, unions, municipal machines, and crony affordable housing nonprofits who will fight tooth and nail.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (23 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/MQt9SGJSvGI

Keywords
democratsdonald trumpblue statesinflationhousing priceshousing crisisblue citiesaffordable housingpeter st ongestarter homesstarter homeenvironmental mandatesdesign mandateslabor regulationszoning rulesrent controlsrestrictive zoninghousing permits
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