BREAKING : Gaza and its Media Allies | Caroline Glick's Brief

Posted 11May2023 jns:
Journalist Caroline Glick explains the current Islamic Jihad assault on Israel and how it is assisted by its allies in the Western media.
gaza, israel, netanyahu, media, terrorist, war,
