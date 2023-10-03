Create New Account
What Is FEMA’s National Emergency Test REALLY About
Published 15 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Oct 3, 2023


FEMA will conduct a test of the nation's wireless emergency alert system on Wednesday, but its timing is a little ... interesting. For starters, Russia is testing its nuclear evacuation alert system as well. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes NO ONE should be in charge of an emergency alert system if they call your cell phone a "wireless." And should ANY president, let alone the 80-year-old one currently in office, be able to blast a message to all cell phones?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hES5YS-SV3o

Keywords
cell phonesrussiawirelessfemaglenn beckemergency alert systemnational emergency testnuclear evacuation alert system

