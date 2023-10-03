What Is FEMA’s National Emergency Test REALLY About

Glenn Beck
Oct 3, 2023
FEMA will conduct a test of the nation's wireless emergency alert system on Wednesday, but its timing is a little ... interesting. For starters, Russia is testing its nuclear evacuation alert system as well. Plus, Glenn explains why he believes NO ONE should be in charge of an emergency alert system if they call your cell phone a "wireless." And should ANY president, let alone the 80-year-old one currently in office, be able to blast a message to all cell phones?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:
/ @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hES5YS-SV3o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.