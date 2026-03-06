Maria Zeee - WARNING: Turn Off All Location Services Immediately

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 209| An alarming warning went out this week; US service members reportedly got urgent orders from the Dept of War: Turn off location services on ALL electronic devices immediately. With warnings of incoming cyberattacks paired with increased surveillance, Glenn and Eric Meder join us to discuss easy steps people can take right now to protect themselves.